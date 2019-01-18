Boston Rugby Club looking to prove their pedigree against highflying Cleethorpes

Boston Rugby Club have the chance to prove their Midlands 4 East (North) pedigree as they travel to face highflying Cleethorpes tomorrow.

The Blue and Whites have won their last five league contests and would love to claim the scalp of their second-placed hosts.

However, they face a stern test against a side who have won 13 and drawn one of their 16 contests to date this term.

Cleethopes have won their past four matches and will be keen to cut into East Retford’s seven-point lead at the top of the table.

The hosts remain unbeaten at home, but they were held to an 8-8 draw by derby rivals Grimsby.

The Boston Development XV host Cleethorpes’s second string at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

Both matches will kick off at 2.15pm.