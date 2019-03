In-form Boston Rugby Club face a stern test with the arrival of second-placed Mellish on Saturday.

Ashley Coates’s side have won nine of their last 10 Midlands 4 East (North) contests, and will be looking to cause another upset this weekend.

But Mellish sit four places and 17 points ahead of Boston for a reason, having won their last eight fixtures.

Kick off at the Princess Royal Sports Arena will be at 3pm.