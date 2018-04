Boston Rugby Club will host the first two of the Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire Cup finals today.

The Princess Royal Sports Arena will host four finals over two weekends.

Fixtures: April 28: Vase - Cleethorpes v Nottinghamians (1pm); Cup - Derby v Paviors (3pm); May 12: Plate - Long Eaton v Ashfield (1pm); Shield - West Brigdford v Matlock (3pm).