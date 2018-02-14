Boston youngsters provide Tigers guard of honour

Young players from Boston RFC shared matchday with 10-time English champions Leicester Tigers as they made up the Guard of Honour to at Welford Road before the Tigers’ recent Anglo-Welsh Cup win against Cardiff Blues. The Boston youngsters had the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of legends on the Welford Road pitch in front of a big crowd.

Guard of Honour groups fly the flag before kick-off and welcome both teams onto the pitch.

Carolyn Bray, a coach at Boston, accompanied the team onto the pitch.

She said: “We were so excited to be here. A day out like this at Welford Road was a great experience.”