Bragging rights for Blue and Whites

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston RFC 30

Skegness 0

Boston Rugby Club Firsts claimed the bragging rights and maximum points in their relegation clash with Skegness.

The 30-0 result would lift the Blue and Whites up one place in the league table, writes John Fletcher.

Calum Lawson and brothers Tom and James Andrews returned to the side.

Flyhalf Tom Andrews opened the scoring after eight minutes, finishing off a line break made in Boston’s 22 by skipper Alex Hough and Billy Wilson.

He converted the try to move the home team 7-0 ahead.

Despite having the majority of the possession and territory, Boston were only able to add a further penalty by Tom Andrews to enter half time 10-0 in front.

The second half saw Michael Baldwin yellow carded for a high tackle and then a Skegness player red carded within the first 10 minutes, reducing the visitors to 14 men.

The penalty awarded was converted by Tom Andrews to move the scoreboard to 13-0.

Boston were able to capitalise on Skegness’s indiscipline to score three further tries through winger Jaron Cowern (converted by Andrews), Baldwin and Perry Cumber.

On the day when the club was celebrating their 90th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of their county cup win, it was a fitting end to ensure celebrations continued long into the night.

Boston Firsts do not have a fixture on Saturday, and return to league action the following week, travelling to play Tupton.

BOSTON: Hough, Wilson, Cock, Colley, Eldin, Lawson, Overton, Baker, Gray, T. Andrews, Cowern, J. Andrews, M. Baldwin, Turley, Cumber; Replacements: Sampson, Fowler, G. Baldwin, Blackman-Stones.

Merit League

Boston Development 21

Skegness Seconds 12

Boston Seconds completed a double over Skegness on Saturday.

They scored three tries through Tom Hobbs, Josh Cook and Adam Curtis to secure victory in a hard-fought match.

On Saturday the Seconds travel to play Scunthorpe Thirds.

BOSTON: Brogan, Phoenix, Dean, Godfrey, Felicio, Paul, Jones, Sharp, Reeson, Cook, Emaunel, Kippax, Hobbs, Baxter, Smith; Replacements: Paul, Carr, Hall, Stevens, Sash.