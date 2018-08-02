Buccaneers beaten by Derby

Midland Rugby League

Boston Buccaneers 24 Derby 46

The Boston Buccaneers welcomed Derby to the windswept Princess Royal Sports Arena on Saturday.

Fielding a strong side, the Buccaneers were confident of causing an upset against one of the division’s form teams.

Starting the match playing into the wind, the size of the task was soon apparent.

Despite some good attacking play, which saw the Buccaneers gain good field position, Derby’s defence did enough to prevent Boston scoring early on.

It was Derby who were able to score first, and then again, which seemed to unsettle the home side.

Good work in defence from Croker, Lucas and Scupham slowed the Derby onslaught.

Uncharacteristic errors in attack from Boston enabled Derby to enjoy the lion’s share of possession.

The remainder of the first half saw the visitor’s well drilled attack open up an 8-24 half time lead.

Only some great try line defence from the Buccaneers prevented the margin being greater.

The first half scorers for Boston were Hummel and Ramsden.

The second half saw a determined effort from Boston, man of the match Lucas continued to hammer the Derby defence, which struggled to contain his direct and fearless style of running all day.

Cowern also shone in attack, helping his forwards out, taking the defence on with his elusive footwork.

The visitors’ defence always managed to do enough to keep the Buccaneers out.

Some more good work in attack saw them extend their lead.

A direct run from Ramsden left defenders in his wake as he bagged his second try on his debut.

Two further well worked tries from Hummel and Hogan were not enough to get Boston back into the match.

The match was already wrapped up for Derby before a scuffle saw Cowern sent off.

Playing the last 15 minutes with 12 men, a big effort saw the Buccaneers stop Derby crossing the line again.

BUCCANEERS: Hummel, Keeton, Cowern, Fox, Gray, Underwood, Scupham, Kippax, Harmston, Croker, Cuthbertson, Fowler, Wright, Lucas, Philpott, Ramsden, Hogan, Balderstone, Stanfield.