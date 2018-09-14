Buccaneers claim awards

The Boston Buccaneers rugby league team held their annual awards evening at Boston RFC.

Players were joined by family, committee members and sponsors to help celebrate the team’s achievements during the 2018 season.

Awards were presented by head coach Jim Dearing and the team sponsor Lewis Appleby from LA Lightbars.

Winners of the 2018 awards were: Coaches’ Award - Liam Croker; Clubman - Mike Gray; Most Improved- Dan Philpott; Young Player - Jack Wright; Players’ Player - Lewis Wilson.

It was pleasing to see that, with the exception of Croker, all awards winners made their debuts for the Buccaneers this season.

Pictured is Players’ Player Lewis Wilson being presented with his award by sponsor Lewis Appleby of LA Lightbars. Photo: David Dales.