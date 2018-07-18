Buccaneers edged out by ‘Hunt

Midland Rugby League

Boston Buccaneers 18

Sherwood Wolfhunt 28

The Boston Buccaneers were unable to secure a victory in a keenly-fought rematch with Midland Rugby League leaders Sherwood Wolfhunt.

Coach Jim Dearing welcomed back Marc Miles, Will Scupham and Mike Gray to the squad, also giving debuts to Jake Keeton and Rory O’Sullivan.

The game started well for the home side, George Baldwin, on the wing, beating two defenders and jinking his way over the line for the opening score.

The Buccaneers moved the ball well and made good yards up the middle of the park through Paul Lucas and Lewis Wilson.

Winger Keeton seized on a long pass from Booth and galloped 40 metres to score in the corner, increasing the home side’s lead to 8-0.

Wolfhunt were far from beaten and soon answered back with two tries, taking the lead 10-8.

The Buccaneers continued to pressure the Wolfhunt’s defence, and it wasn’t long before Jack Wright ran a great line onto a pass from Rob Booth to score under the posts, the conversion added by Brad Nixon.

With half time fast approaching, the Buccaneers were leading 14-10, but a lack of concentration and missed tackles soon let the visitors score and take back the lead, 16-14.

Despite the heat the second half started at a fast pace, with both teams playing great rugby.

But neither could finish after committing handling errors.

A strong defence kept the Buccaneers in the game with Keeton making several last-gasp try-saving tackles.

A combination of powerful running and penalties left the home side only metres from the Wolfhunt line and, despite some stifling tackling from the visitors, quick hands from Croker, Booth and Wright allowed Gray to dive over in the corner.

With 10 minutes left the Buccaneers led the game 18-16.

Alas, fatigue, handling errors and injuries ultimately took their toll on the home side, allowing the Wolfhunt to score three unanswered tries, closing out the game as 28-18 winners.

Man of the match for the Buccaneers was Jake Keeton.

BUCCANEERS: Hummel, Baldwin, Croker, Nixon, Booth, Kippax, Lucas, Fox, Keeton, O’Sullivan, Philpott, Key, Wright, Wilson, Scupham, Harmston, Miles, Piggins Walker, Gray.