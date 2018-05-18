Buccaneers ready for Outlaws test

The Boston Buccaneers will begin their 2018 Midlands Rugby League campaign on Saturday with a testing home contest against the Nottingham Outlaws.

After a tough pre season loss to a talented RAF Coningsby Panthers side, head coach Jim Dearing is confident that the young Buccaneers are ready for Rugby League action.

According to manager Mark Cleaver, Saturday’s curtain-raiser is already a must-win game as it is so important to get off to a good start in this highly-competitive league.

In last season’s encounter with the Nottingham side, the Buccaneers snatched a 36-20 win on the road.

“We showed how rusty we were against the Panthers, but we had two or three players missing,” Cleaver insisted.

“We expect a much better show in our first league test.

“It will not be easy, they have a big pack and are strong in the backs, bolstered by university lads.”

Boston will be without halfbacks Liam Croker and Matt Bray.

Talented Lewis Wilson comes into the side, having impressed during training.

The new captain for 2018 is hooker John Stanfield (pictured), who brings a wealth of experience and passion to the side.

This season the league is made up of Sherwood Wolfhunt, Nottingham Outlaws, Derby City, Telford Raiders, Birmingham Bulls, NEW Ravens, Leamington Royals and Boston.

Saturday’s match kicks off at 2.30pm at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.