The Boston Buccaneers’s 2019 fixtures have been released.

The Rugby League club will return to Midlands League action in May with a home contest against Sherwood Wolfhunt.

Fixtures: May - 11 v Sherwood Wolf Hunt (H); 18 v Derby City (A); June - 1 v Telford raiders (H, Cup); 8 v Nottingham Outlaws H; July 6 v Derby City (H); 20 v Nottingham Outlaws (A); August - 3 League semi-finals; 10 League finals.

All the matches are scheduled to kick off at 2.30pm.