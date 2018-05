The Boston Buccaneers will begin their 2018 season by hosting Nottingham Outlaws on Saturday.

The Rugby League side will be looking to get off to a victorious start in the Midlands North division.

John Stanfield has been named as the new captain for the upcoming season, with fellow Midlands Lionhearts player Steve Kippax the vice-captain.

Kick off at the Princess Royal Sports Arena will be at 2.30pm.