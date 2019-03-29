Can Blue and Whites end season in style?

Boston Rugby Club are aiming to end their Midlands 4 East (North) season on a high – beginning with victory over Nottinghamians this weekend.

With only three league matches left, Ashley Coates’s side are still attempting to climb the table.

Following Saturday’s last-minute 22-21 victory at North Hykeham they welcome Nottinghamians to the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

Twelfth-placed Nottinghamians sit six places behind the Blue and Whites.

The Development side host Lincoln University (both 3pm KO).