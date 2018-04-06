Can Boston Rugby Club upset title chasers?

Boston Rugby Club will be looking to cause an upset when they host Tupton on Saturday.

Grav Bray’s side sit bottom of the Midlands 4 East (North) table, and will have to pull off two big shocks if they are to beat the drop.

Tupton currently sit second in the division, and will be desperate for victory to keep up the pressure on leaders Ashfield, who they trail by five points but with a game in hand.

Boston are five points adrift at the bottom of the table, with two fixtures left to complete.

The action kicks off at the Princess Royal Sports Arena at 3pm.

The Blue and Whites were without a fixture last week.