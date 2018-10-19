County calls for rugby trio

Three Boston Rugby Club players have been called up to represent Lincolnshire.

Prop Alex Hough, hooker Paul Beard and fly half Matthew Bray have all been given the nod from the county.

The trio will play against Nottingham Vets in an upcoming contest.

Boston Rugby Club Firsts return to league action on Saturday, entertaining Gainsborough at home in the Midlands 4 East (North).

Kick off will be at 3pm.

The Development team will hit the road, travelling to face Gainsborough Seconds in the north of the county.

With the first team not having a game at the weekend, Boston’s Development team travelled to play Skegness and returned with a 35-17 win.