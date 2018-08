Skegness RFC and Boston RFC will begin their Midlands 4 East (North) campaign with a Lincolnshire derby clash.

Saturday’s contest on the coast will pit the two sides against one another for the second time in eight days following last week’s NLD PLate match, which Boston won 24-3.

Today’s match will kick off at 3pm.

Boston’s Development XV entertain Skegness Seconds in their first game of the new season (KO 3pm) at the Boardsides.