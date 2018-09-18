Double defeat for rugby club

Two away games in one week saw Boston RFC having to stretch their playing resources to both rest players and give others in the squad game time and the opportunity to impress.

Midland Four East (North)

Worksop 26

Boston 20

Boston travelled to Worksop on Saturday, narrowly losing out 26- 20 in their third league game of the season.

Worksop came out fast and furious and were camped in the Boston 22 for most of the first 20 minutes, only resolute defence keeping them at bay.

Boston then made a rare foray into the Worksop half, taking the lead through a Tom Andrews penalty, but the home side hit back with a try on 34 minutes, somewhat against the run of play, to go into half time 7-3 up.

Worksop extended their lead early in the second half with a breakaway try, but with the game becoming more open Boston started to come into their own, Dan Piggins scoring a well-worked try as he rounded off a flowing move involving Alex Hough, Luke Fowler and captain Lewis Eldin.

Boston’s excellent open play quickly brought another try for captain Eldin, and although a disputed try by Worksop then took the score to 21-13, the visitors did not give up and a trademark run by prop Hough brought his team back into the match at 21-20 .

Another Worksop try in the last few minutes saw Boston concede the game, although their defiant display did earn them a losing bonus point.

On Saturday the team travel to play Chesterfield (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Hough, Beard, de La Fontaine, Sharp, Coley, Hughes, Miles, Eldin, Short, Kippax, J. Andrews, T. Andrews, Cowern, Piggins, Hummel; Replacements: Fowler, Sampson, Wood, James, Borley.

Lincolnshire Cup

Skegness 24

Boston 18

Boston visited Skegness last Wednesday night, playing under lights in the first round of the Lincolnshire Cup.

Having defeated Skegness on the previous two occasions they have already met this season, Boston travelled full of confidence – but this time it was the home team who claimed the spoils, beating their much-changed local rivals 18- 24.

The Blue and Whites fielded Callum Scuffham at hooker, Sam Laird and Jack Stokes coming into the back row, while in the backs , Rob Borley at scrum half and Louis Weetch and Danny Wilson, a new centre pairing, all made their first-team debuts.

Despite being under pressure for long periods of the first half, Boston scored two tries through winger John Hummel and fly half Matthew Bray to enter half time 15-6 in front, but the second half did not go to plan as the home side controlled the tempo of the game and Boston’s error count and indiscipline started to count against them.

Skegness outscored their visitors to claim the win, Boston suffering further with injuries to Adam Cock, Henry Betts and Bray which ensured all visiting replacements (Sampson, Fowler, Sharp, Kippax and Piggins) were all called into action.

Merit League

Boston Development 27

Sleaford 2nds 31

Two tries from senior debutant Charles Wright were not enough to prevent Boston slipping to defeat at the Boardsides on Saturday.

Boston took the lead early on when centre Ben Moody forced his way over the line, but Sleaford hit back quickly with a converted try and from then on were never headed.

Forward Jack Bell touched down from close range and Wright added his brace, the second seeing him join the line at speed to scythe through the visiting defence.

Daniel Philpott stood out with some strong carries in a good all-round team display which bodes well for the rest of the season.