Eleven-try demolition sees Boston Rugby Club beat Meden Vale 75-5

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston RFC 75 Meden Vale 5

Boston Rugby Club produced an 11-try demolition to return emphatically back to winning ways, writes John Fletcher.

Hooker Will Scupham and winger Jaron Cowern scored two tries apiece with man-of-the-match Matthew Bray kicking 10 coversions to bag a personal 20-point haul.

Electing to play with the advantage of the strong wind in the first half, Boston’s Scupham scored the opening try from a well-executed lineout catch and drive on seven minutes.

The conversion by Bray moved Boston 7-0 in front.

An erratic pass by Meden Vale’s scrum half saw centre Michael Baldwin win the foot race to score after a quarter of an hour, seeing the score move to 14-0.

To Meden Vale’s credit, they were making Boston work hard and defending well, preventing any further scores until the final 10 minutes of the half, when the Blue and Whites bagged three tries.

Cowern, the beneficiary of a lovely pass from Bray, Scupham, following a surging run up the middle of the field by prop Alex Hough and centre Harry Woods made it 35-0.

During the break head coach Ashley Coates elected to bring on Joe Deamer to replace Matt Coley in the second row, Josh Cook for Sam Gray at scrum half and Steve Kippax in the back row.

The Blue and Whites added six second-half tries. Captain Lewis Eldin started the try fest on 45 minutes and shortly after Luke Fowler moved the score to 49-5.

Straight from Meden Vale’s kick off, flanker Dave Cotton-Betteridge scored the team’s eighth while Cook, Tom Hobbs and Cowern completed the rout, Boston’s second-highest points haul of the season.

The result see Boston retain sixth place, closing the gap on North Hykeham to six points.

On Saturday Boston host second-placed Mellish (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Hough, Scupham, Griffin, Coley, Sharp, Cotton-Betteridge, Eldin, Gray, Bray, Piggins, Baldwin, Wood, Cowern, Hobbs; Replacements: Deamer, Kippax, Neal, Cook, de la Fontaine.

Boston Development XV 7 Cleethorpes Seconds 43

A try by centre Kyle Turley, converted by fullback Bruno Hall, would be Boston’s Development Side’s sole reward for their journey to Cleethorpes.

It was a below-par performance from the team, whose winning ways on the road were ended by the home side.

On Saturday, they entertain Spalding Seconds at home (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Harmston, Foxton, Buckberry, Lane, Lloyd, Carr, Philpott, Overton, Stones- Blackman, English, Delaney, Turley, Jackson, Felicio, Hall; Replacements: Pearson, Smith, Hannay, Sampson.