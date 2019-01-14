First-half blitz sees Boston Rugby Club make it five wins in a row

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston RFC 45 Chesterfield Panthers 0

Boston Rugby Club secured their fifth consecutive win in a hard-fought encounter against Chesterfield panthers.

Boston Rugby Club v Chesterfield Panthers. Photo: David Dales.

The Blue and Whites recorded their second double of the season and maintain sixth place in the Midlands 4 East (North), writes John Fletcher.

Playing against the strong wind, Boston produced their best opening 40 minutes of the season, demonstrating and executing their game plan to great effect.

Continuity is reaping dividends for the coaching staff and, for this match, the only changes were Tom Hobbs, who was selected at full back, Kyle Turley, who returned on the wing, and Jake Blanschard, promoted from the Development XV to sit on the bench.

It would be in-form winger Jaron Cowern who opened the home side’s account, showing his trademark pace and strength.

Boston Rugby Club v Chesterfield Panthers. Photo: David Dales.

The conversion by Matthew Bray put the team 7-0 ahead after 10 minutes.

An excellent line out catch and drive 10 metres out saw the backs join the forward pack to drive over the line, with back row Luke Fowler scoring on 20 minutes.

With five minutes remaining of the first half, Boston would score two quick tries.

The was first set up by winger Cowern, whose strong run off his wing split open the Chesterfield defence.

Boston Rugby Club v Chesterfield Panthers. Photo: David Dales.

Tracking with Cowern was scrum half Borley, who showed great pace to score from inside Chesterfield’s half, moving the scoreboard to 17-0.

On 35 minutes a tap penalty five metres out allowed prop Alex Hough to use his power to drive over the line, with Boston entering the interval 24-0 ahead.

During the break coach Ashley Coates elected to use Josh Cook and Harry Woods to form a new centre pairing.

With the advantage of the wind, Boston made the perfect start when, from after only five minutes of open play, Cowern picked up a loose ball and scorched over the whitewash, Bray converting.

Boston Rugby Club v Chesterfield Panthers. Photo: David Dales.

After 15 minutes fullback Tom Hobbs scored from a flowing backs move to extend the lead to 38-0.

At this stage, Jake Blanschard came off the bench to earn his first team debut in the second row.

Boston’s seventh and final try came from Cowern as he earned his hat-trick, Bray again converting.

The Blue and Whites closed out the match and, importantly for the coaching staff, didn’t concede any points.

Boston’s men of the match were prop James Griffin and scrum half Rob Borley

On Saturday the team travel to second-placed Cleethorpes (KO 2.15pm).

Boston Rugby Club v Chesterfield Panthers. Photo: David Dales.

BOSTON: Hough, Beard, Griffin, Coley, Sharp, Cotton-Betteridge, Fowler, Eldin, Borley, Bray, Turley, Hughes, Cowern, Baldwin, Hobbs; Replacements: Kippax, Cook, de la Fontain, Woods, Blanschard.

Merit League

Boston Development 31 Spalding Seconds 32

With Boston loaning Spalding two players to enable the match to go ahead, this would prove to a competitive encounter, where the outcome of the game could have gone either way.

On Saturday the Seconds entertain Cleethorpes Seconds at home (KO 2.15pm).

All support is welcome.