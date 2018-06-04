Halted by the City slickers

Midlands Rugby League

Deby City 60

Boston Buccaneers 16

The Boston Buccaneers travelled to Derby for their second match of the season with a full squad, still brimming with confidence from their win against Nottingham Outlaws.

Expecting a much harder test, the Buccaneers started the match well.

Good work in defence by the forwards gave the visitors good field position in the opening exchanges.

Diogo Fellicio and Lewis Wilson worked well in attack and it wasn’t long before the backs were able to find space out wide with George Baldwin finishing off some great play with a try. Brad Nixon’s kick made it 0-6.

It didn’t take long for Derby to hit back with their player-coach Jon Doughty able to get over the line from close range.

This didn’t faze the Buccaneers who once again took the lead shortly after, a well-placed kick from Brad Nixon allowing Chris Cook to gather and score.

Nixon added the conversion.

For the remainder of the first half Boston were starved of possession, unable to stop Derby scoring three unanswered tries before the break.

A physical start to the second half saw Liam Croker among others working hard to control the speed of the match.

Man of the match Chris Cook tried to halt the progress of Derby’s powerful forwards as they smashed into the Boston defence time and again.

This energy-sapping work took too much out of the Boston side, whose tireless efforts could not prevent Derby scoring twice in quick succession.

A glimmer of hope came midway through the second half when Baldwin crossed after some great work from skipper John Stanfield.

It wasn’t to be though as injuries, including a season-ending shoulder injury to Stanfield, started to take their toll.

Derby were now using the prominent slope of the pitch to their advantage and dominated the remainder of the match.

BOSTON: Kippax, Cuthbertson, Stanfield, Felicio, Fowler, Wright, Wilson, Baldwin, Cook, Fox, Philpott, Harmston, Bell, Stanfield snr, Gray, Croker, Nixon, Underwood, Overton.