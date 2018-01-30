Injury list growing as Blue and Whites lose

Midlands 4 East (North)

Chesterfield Panthers 32

Boston RFC 7

Boston Rugby Club’s injury list grew even longer as the Blue and Whites went down 32-7 at Chesterfield Panthers.

A concern for coach Grev Bray is the growing list of casualties in the front row as both captain Alex Hough and Dean Harmston had to leave the field, writes John Fletcher.

Replacing them were Nick Hall and George Sharp, who made an epic journey to get to Chesterfield from Scotland.

Injuries to players would prove hugely disruptive to Boston in a game which was evenly matched until the hour mark.

Boston took the game to the home side and scored the opening points via Matthew Bray, who converted his own try after 10 minutes.

Chesterfield took the lead just before half time to go in 7-11 ahead.

Whilst Boston continued to keep Chesterfield at bay for the first 10 minutes of the second half, a yellow card for Sam Gray and injuries to forwards and backs saw all the replacements being used.

The Panthers gained ascendency in set-piece play and scored late tries to earn a bonus point.

On Saturday Boston entertain East Retford in the Midlands 4 East (North).

The match will kick off at 2.15pm.

BOSTON: Sampson, Hough, Felicio, Coley, Godfrey, Fowler, Kippax, Overton, Gray, Bray, C. Cook, J. Cook, Cowern, Reeson, Hobbs; Replacements: Sharp, Turley, Hall, Emanuel, Harmston.