Ladies encouraged to give rugby a try

Boston Rugby Club are hoping to encourage more women to take up the sport.

They will be holding a recruitment evening on Tuesday (January 22) at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

The aim is to raise the profile of the team and women’s rugby in general by encouraging more to take up the sport.

Women of all abilities and fitness levels - aged 17 and over - are encouraged to turn up and give rugby a try.

The event begins at 7pm and further information is available from Lucy on 07584 416 635 or via lucybuckberry302@gmail.com