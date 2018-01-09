Late salvo sees off the Blue and Whites

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston RFC 18

Ashfield 32

Boston Rugby Club were left to rue defensive lapses and poor game management as they began 2018 with defeat to high-flying Ashfield.

The away side didn’t make sure of victory until the final 20 minutes, writes John Fletcher.

Playing with the advantage of the wind in the first half, Boston started positively and opened the scoring on 15 minutes courtesy of a try by veteran Nigel Lane.

The preceding five-metre scrum saw number eight James Baker break blind, feeding winger Jaz Cowern who, although held up near the line, recycled the ball for second row Lane to cross the whitewash.

A Matt Bray penalty on 30 minutes saw Boston extend the lead to 8-3, prior to a well-worked try from a kick by John Stanfield deep into the Ashfield 22, which saw winger Kyle Turley race onto the ball to score to make it 13-3 .

Boston entered half time with a deserved lead, and despite facing the elements in the second half looked in control.

Ashfield, however, had other ideas and after the break scored two tries within the space of the opening five minutes to draw level.

To Boston’s credit they fought back.

On 60 minutes, a fine solo run by fly half Bray – outpacing the defensive cover – put Boston back in front as they led 18-13.

A defensive lapse then gifted Ashfield a converted try for them to lead 18-20.

Shortly afterwards a yellow card for scrum half Sam Gray reduced Boston to 14 players and a further brace of tries saw Ashfield secure the win.

The Firsts do not have a fixture on Saturday.

The Development Team entertain Cleethorpes Seconds at home (KO 2.15).

On Friday Boston Vets play a game at home to Deeping Vets (KO 7.45 pm).

BOSTON: Hough, Carr, Cock, Lane, Eldin, Fowler, Jones, Baker, Gray, Bray, Stanfield, Overton, Cowern, Turley, Hobbs; replacements: Sampson, Moody, Bell, Coley, Hardstaff.