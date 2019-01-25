Magnificent seven? Can Boston Rugby Club continue winning streak against leaders East Retford

Boston Rugby Club are hoping to make it a magnificent seven - but they will have to topple league leaders East Retford first.

The Blue and Whites stretched their winning streak to six on Saturday with a superb 21-5 success at second-placed Cleethorpes, ending their two-year unbeaten record in the process.

But now they face a stern test as Midlands 4 East (North) table toppers Retford visit the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

Retford have a commanding 12-point lead at the summit, having won 16 of their 17 matches to date, including a 49-8 victory against Boston in October.

The Development Side will travel to face a Nottinghamians XV.

Both matches will kick off at 2.15pm.