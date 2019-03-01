Meden Vale test awaits Boston Rugby Club

Boston Rugby Club’s First XV will return to action on Saturday, hosting Meden Vale.

The Blue and Whites - who were without a fixture at the weekend - were due to travel to face their opponents in the Midlands 4 East (North).

Sam Hughes is pictured carrying the ball, supported by Nigel Lane and Jake Blanchard. Photo: Mark Cleaver.

However, a new league ruling sees Meden Vale make the trip to the Boardsides as they failed to fulfil their fixture at Boston in November.

Boston are currently sixth in the table, with Meden Vale - unbeaten in their past four contests - sitting in 10th spot.

After their narrow loss against Grimsby, Boston will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Kick off at the Princess Royal Sports Arena will be at 2.15pm.

The Development squad travel to play Cleethorpes Seconds on Saturday.