Relegation for the Blue and Whites

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston RFC 13 Tupton 57

Boston Rugby Club have been relegated from the Midlands 4 East (North) following defeat to high-flying Tupton on Saturday.

In their last home game of the season, the Blue and Whites knew only a victory would be enough.

They managed to avoid the drop last season, but this time were unable to repeat those heroics.

An early Tupton try on five minutes from a deft cross-field kick showed their intent.

A well-taken penalty by Matthew Bray pulled the scoreboard back to 3- 7 before a loose ball in midfield was seized upon by centre Michael Baldwin, whose pass to winger Jaron saw him run half the length of the pitch to score under the posts to put the home side ahead.

Boston managed to stay in the game in the first half, Bray slotting another penalty for the home team to enter half time 13-28 behind, retaining a slim hope of keeping in touch.

Tupton, though, had other ideas and kept the scoreboard ticking over in the second period to run out comfortable winners.

Boston travel to play Worksop on April 21 for their last game of the season (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Sampson, Sharp, Cox, Eldin, Fowler, Barnett, Kemp, Gray, Bray, Cowern, Kippax, Cook, Baldwin, Turley; replacements: Overton, Felicio, Stones-Blackman, Jones, Harmston.