Second-half fightback not enough for Boston RFC

Midlands 4 East (North)

Ollerton 27 Boston RFC 14

In this bottom-of-the-table encounter it would be Ollerton who took home the spoils, after a strong first-half performance saw them enter half time 24 –0 ahead.

With Boston’s growing injury list, the squad included two of the Colts team - Adam Overton and Diogo Felicio - as replacements while Jaron Cowern and Michael Baldwin were welcomed back from long term injury, writes John Fletcher.

The home side’s strong running, and the tactical kicking of their fly half and full back, would see Boston camped in their own half for most of the first 40 minuites, only being able to break the stranglehold on rare occasions.

Despite Ollerton securing a penalty after six minutes of the second half to move the scoreboard to 27-0, this would be their last score as Boston reversed the first-half trend to dominate territory and possession.

However, for the first 20 minutes they found it difficult to break through Ollerton’s defence.

It would take a typical bullocking run from skipper Alex Hough to see Boston score their first try, which was converted by John Stanfield 27-7.

Winger Cowern would add a second try, with a trademark surging run to cut the defensive line open and see Boston add a further seven points, a reward for their efforts in the second half.

On Saturday Boston entertain Skegness in the league (KO 2.15).

BOSTON: Hough, Sharp, Sampson, Coley, Richardson, Fowler, Jones, Eldin, Gray, Smith, Cowern, Stanfield, M. Baldwin, Moody, Turley; Replacements: G. Baldwin, Brogan, Godfrey, Overton, Felicio.