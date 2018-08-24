Sophie sets off on the England path

Boston Rugby Club’s Sophie Lorenz is aiming to win a place on the Under 18 England Rugby Centre of Excellence Programme.

Sophie, a member of Boston girls’ under 15 team, has been nominated to attend an assessment day at Loughborough University on Saturday, September 1.

The asssessment day is the first step in the Women’s Performance Pathway, which can lead to talent development group involvement with the England under 20s, Premier XVs and also up to the England XV and VII.

The assessment day will include physical testing, followed by match action.

If successful, Sophie will attend the Centre of Excellence programme, which begins in October and comprises between eight and 10 hours of contact time per month with players.

This may include coaching, skills and conditioning, analysis and more.

Sophie is pictured with club captain Lewis Eldin and President John Fletcher.