Spirited Boston Rugby Club egded out by second-place Mellish

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston RFC 20 Mellish 31

Despite a spirited performance, Boston Rugby Club failed to overcome second place Mellish, whose powerful forward pack would cause difficulties for the home side all afternoon.

Jaron Cowern scores.

Boston’s preparation for the match was hampered when prop Alex Hough and second row Joe Deamer were forced to pull out at the 11th hour, seeing Dylan de la Fontaine and Matthew Coley come in as cover in the front and second row respectively.

From the start Mellish put pressure on Boston and only resolute defending prevented the visitors scoring.

It would take 25 minutes before winger Jaron Cowern received a well-timed pass from flyhalf Matthew Bray, allowing Cowern to produce a classic hand off to open the scoring.

Bray’s conversion moved Boston 7-0 in front.

Boston v Mellish. Photo: David Dales.

Mellish responded within two minutes to level the scores.

A penalty by Bray and a conceded penalty try on the stoke of half time saw the home side enter the interval 10-12 in arrears.

Head coach Ashley Coates rang the changes, bringing in Sam Hughes, and Paul Beard into the pack and Josh Cook and John Neal in the backs.

The home side made the perfect start in the second half, centre Michael Baldwin scoring from a crash ball move which, when converted by Bray, moved Boston back in front 17-12.

Boston v Mellish. Photo: David Dales.

Again, Mellish responded within five minutes to take back the lead 17-19.

Two further Mellish tries, interspersed by a penalty by Bray, would see the visitors take control of the match to emerge winners.

Boston’s man of the match was hooker Will Scupham.

On Saturday, Boston have a week off from league duties before they travel to North Hykeham the following week (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: de la Fontaine, Scupham, Griffin, Coley, Sharp, Cotton-Betteridge, Eldin, Fowler, Gray, Bray, Baldwin, Hughes, Wood, Cowern, Hobbs; Replacements: Deamer, Kippax, Neal, Cook, Beard.