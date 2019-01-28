Super seven! Boston Rugby Club topple leaders East Retford as winning run continues

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston RFC 28 East Retford 22

In the space of two weeks the Blue and Whites have claimed the scalps of the top two in the Midlands Four East (North), while keeping their own great run going, writes John Fletcher.

Charle Hughes. Photo: David Dales.

For coach Ashley Coates, this was a satisfying win as the players are now creating memories and, in the process, demonstrating their potential and ambition.

Playing with the strong wind in the first half, it would only take two minutes of play before fly half Matthew Bray put the side 3-0 in front with a penalty.

A well-executed grubber kick by Bray, just outside the 22, on 10 minutes then split the East Retford defence. Full back Tom Hobbs followed up, wrestled the ball from the Retford player and passed to centre Charles Hughes for him to score in the corner.

Bray’s conversion moved the score to 10-0.

Marc Miles. Photo: David Dales.

A feature of the game, and credit to East Retford, was the visitors’ ability to fight back, with their direct hard running and off-loading play and they quickly reduced the deficit to 10-7 after 15 minutes.

A second Bray penalty moved Boston 13-7 up before winger Harry Woods scored, working hard to finish off a good backs move after 25 minutes.

Retford scored a converted try to reduce the arrears to 18-14, and despite a five-minute spell of intense pressure near the Retford line, the home side could not score any more points before the break.

With only a five-point lead, Boston’s supporters and coaching staff were concerned they had an insufficient advantage to defend, playing against the wind in the second half.

Tom Hobbs. Photo: David Dales.

At half time Will Scupham replaced Paul Beard at hooker and John Hummell came on for injured centre Michael Baldwin.

After an early penalty miss, Retford took the lead on seven minutes, 18-19.

This set alarm bells ringing, but Steve Kippax came on for Matt Coley and Joe Deamer for George Sharp to add fresh legs in the pack.

To Boston’s credit, they executed their game plan of keeping close control of the ball and making sure they kicked well.

Will Scupham. Photo: David Dales.

A fine break by winger Harry Woods saw Boston awarded a penalty just five metres out, and prop Alex Hough forced his way over to move the home side to 23-19 after 16 minutes.

Six minutes later, winger Jaron Cowern scored from a patient build-up of phased controlled play to ease the home crowd’s nerves.

Despite a further Retford penalty, narrowing the scoreboard to 28-22, the team closed out the match to record a significant win.

Boston’s man of the match was back row Marc Miles.

Boston are without a fixture this weekend but return on February 9, travelling to Gainsborough.

BOSTON: Hough, Beard, Griffin, Coley, Sharp, Cotton-Betteridge, Miles, Eldin, Borley, Bray, Woods, Baldwin, Hughes, Cowern, Hobbs; replacements: Kippax, Scupham, Piggins, Deamer, Hummell.

Harry Woods. Photo: David Dales.

Friendly

Mellish Second XV 10

Boston Development XV 77

Boston’s Development team made it a winning weekend for the club.

Travelling to Mellish with a squad of 24 players, they produced a fantastic performance, scoring 51 points in the first half.

Winger Kyle Turley scored four tries, back row Luke Fowler, centre Ben Moody and stand off Josh Cook all adding two tries apiece.

Second row James Redshaw, wing Danny Butler and replacement Simon Gray all scored a try.

Bruno Hall converted six of the tries.

With no scheduled fixture they will look to the pool to try to secure a game this weekend.