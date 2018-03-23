Survival battle for Boston RFC

Boston Rugby Club travel to rivals Skegness in a relegation battle which could make or break both sides’ hopes of survival.

The second-bottom Blue and Whites know that victory on the east coast could see them leapfrog their opponents and move out of the MIdlands 4 East (North) drop zone.

However, defeat could see Skegness open up a healthy gap between themselves and the bottom two.

Boston were without a fixture this weekend, but go into the fixture on a high as skipper Alex Hough’s side beat Ollerton 20-5 the previous weekend.

Skegness were in action this weekend, being beaten 40-5 at league leaders Ashfield.