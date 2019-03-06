Three-counties call-ups for girls

Five members of Boston Rugby Club’s under 15s girls’s team have received three-counties call-ups.

The quintet were successful after recent trials and have been selected to play for the Notts, Lincs, Derbys side.

More than 80 girls attended the trials with only 25 going forward to the squad.

Pictured are Elizabeth Antunes, Lilly Andrea, Maisie Austin, Veronica Gillick and Melena Baxter after their NLD success.

The girls played last week in a tournament in Peterborough.

Next up are matches against Stonemarket on Friday and at Mellish on march 24.

The Boston girls’s and ladies’s section are looking for new players to join.

The girls train on Sunday mornings (10am) and the ladies on Tuesday nights (7pm).