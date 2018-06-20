Time to make memories! New head coach Coates has big plans for Boston Rugby Club

New Boston Rugby Club head coach Ashley Coates has told the Blue and Whites it’s time to ‘make some memories.’

Coates - a former Royal Navy coach, who has also worked with Aviva Premiership side Saracens - has taken over the reins at his home-town club, which he believes has the potential to become a greater force both on and off the pitch.

“I’m really excited,” Coates said.

“With 25 years in the Navy I’ve not been able to give that full-time commitment to my local club.

“There’s a lot of potential at Boston, but I think the club has underperformed at times.

“We need to make some memories.”

Coates believes it is time for the club to grow, by tapping into the community and also strengthening the squad in the short and long term.

“A key part of our success must be getting the best out of players in the area,” he added.

“I’ve had a lot of phone calls, trying to bring some good players who have left back to the club.

“I want to let them know what I think can be achieved by the club.”

But as well as bringing back familiar faces, Coates believes long term success can only be achieved by casting the net further.

He said: “It’s important to bring in people from the wider community.

“Boston has a multicultural society but that’s not evident in the make-up of our club.

“There are a lot of people in the town, from different backgrounds, who don’t know a lot about the club.

“We want to get those people involved and make the club grow.”