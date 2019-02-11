Walkover win for Blue and Whites

Boston Rugby Club were awarded the points when opponents Gainsborough were unable to travel to the Boardsides on Saturday.

The away side confirmed on Friday that they would be conceding the match, handing the Blue and Whites a five-point home walkover win.

Ashley Coates’s side retained sixth place in the Midlands 4 East (North).

The in-form Boston side will face another stern test on Saturday as they host fourth-place Grimsby (KO 2.15pm).

Prior to the match, Boston Ladies will play Grimsby Ladies.

This is the first home game of 2019 for the newly-reformed Boston Belles.

Kick off will be at noon.

The Development Team entertain Ashfield Thirds (KO 2.15pm).