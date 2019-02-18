Winning run ended by rivals Grimsby

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston 25 Grimsby 30

Boston v Grimsby action. Photo: David Dales.

Boston Rugby Club’s winning run came to an end after eight games, writes John Fletcher.

In an absorbing contest between two evenly-matched teams, Grimsby proved too strong for the Blue and Whites at the Boardsides.

Boston’s only consolation would be a losing bonus point in an encounter where Boston matched the physicality of their visitors.

Playing against the wind in the first half, the visitors made the perfect start, scoring a converted try after two minutes of play to lead 0-7.

It would take Boston 15 minutes before they levelled the scores when, from a solid scrum five metres out, number eight Lewis Eldin picked up the ball from the base of the scrum to power his way under the posts.

The try was converted by Matthew Bray.

A Grimsby penalty put the visitors in front again before prop James Griffin, following a line break by first Josh Cook and then Bray, powered his way over the whitewash from three metres out, taking Boston into an interval lead of 12-10.

With both sides engaged in an arm wrestle for possession and territory, each side were giving away penalties and as they each converted one a piece they scoreboard after 10 minutes was 15- 13 to Boston.

Boston v Grimsby action. Photo: David Dales.

In the space of five minutes Grimsby upped their intensity, scoring two quick tries to lead 15-23.

Boston refused to be detered by this set back and, again from a solid scrum just outside the Grimsby twenty two, number eight Sam Hughes broke blind, making good ground before feeding the ball to winger Jaron Cowern who scored under the posts to move Boston back to within one point.

With Boston on the attack an intercepted pass saw the Grimsby back run the length of the field to score and move the visitors back in front 22-30.

With 10 minutes remaining Boston managed to claw back three points via a Bray penalty, but were unable to score any further points.

Boston’s men of the match were Josh Cook and James Griffin.

On Saturday the squad have a deserved break and will look to the pool to secure a fixture.

BOSTON: Scupham, Beard, Griffin, Deamer, Sharp, Cotton-Betteridge, Eldin, Cook, Bray, Turley, Baldwin, Hughes, Cowern, Hobbs; Replacements: Kippax, Hummel, Neal, Hughes, de la Fontaine.

Boston’s Development squad continued their impressive away form with a hard-fought 31-5 victory at Wisbech.

The scoreline did not really reflect how close the match actually was.

Boston scored three tries through Bruno Hall, Dan Piggins and Richard Lloyd, two converted by Hall, to lead 19-5 at half time.

In the second half further tries by Piggins, converted by Hall, and Matt Coley, converted by Luke Fowler, concluded the scoring.

BOSTON: Harmston, Carr, Lane, Lloyd, Coley, Fowler, Stevens, Cock, Keightley, Smith, Hannay, Borley, Piggins, Butler, Hall; Replacements: Pearson, Philpott, Felicio, Jackson, Willis, Woods.

Boston Ladies beat Grimsby Ladies by seven tries to three in their first home game this season.

The sides played 13-a-side in an entertaining and competitive encounter.