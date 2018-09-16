Sign up for Lincolnshire umpire courses

The Lincs ECB Association of Cricket Officials is organising a number of training courses this winter for anyone who would like to find out more about umpiring.

Courses will take place at Grantham CC (stage one on October 27 and November 3; stage two on November 17 and 24), Lindum CC (stage one on January 20 and 27; stage two on February 10 and 17) and Normanby CC (stage one on January 19 and 26; stage two on February 9 and 16).

Stage one gives an overview of the basic laws of the game and how to apply them and introduces the principles of field craft and match management, enabling the candidate to umpire matches at the basic recreational level where there are no independent umpires appointed.

It is open to prospective umpires, club umpires, players, captains, coaches, managers, scorers, student sports academic qualifiers, followers and observers of the sport and the course is fun and sociable.

Stage two is designed to build on stage one, covering further laws and exploring the concept of working as part of a team with a colleague and the scorers.

It is intended to introduce umpires to the skills and knowledge required to be members of a league panel.

Bookings should be made on-line at https://booking.ecb.co.uk/c/express/62bd7368-8d28-4cc4-bb2b-6dd09ba5caf6

Further details are available from Ian Foster on 07725 913821 or by e-mailing ianmfoster@gmail.com