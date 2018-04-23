SOUTH LINCS AND BORDER LEAGUE: Round-up

Ann Boulton looks at this weekend’s results...

Sleaford 2nd won the battle of last year’s top two South Lincolnshire & Border League clubs with a 38-run victory over Woodhall Spa 2nd, but it was Woodhall’s Matt Haslam who stole the glory, kicking off the season with bowling figures of eight for 22.

Spalding also got off to a good start, making the day’s highest score of 278 for four thanks a century from Josh Newton and 70 from Joe Broomfield.

Opponents Boston then hung on to finish 118 for eight.

A high scoring game at Abbey Lawn saw Bourne 2nd score 247 for five before bowling Freiston out for 225, and Stamford Town won a much lower scoring game, dismissing Billingborough for 103 and going on to win by four wickets.

Welby Cavaliers got their first taste of Premier League cricket at home to Skegness for whom Norman Brackley made 75 of their total of 207 for nine.

Welby were then bowled out for 123.

In Division One, newly-promoted Graves Park fought hard again Belton Park and lost by just one wicket after setting their opponents a target of 127.

Belton owed their victory to Dan Reynolds who made an unbeaten 71 to take his side to the slenderest of victories.

Moulton Harrox batted first at Baston and reached 130 for seven, a total their hosts overtook for the loss for six wickets and Market Deeping 2nd scored a convincing win over Skegness 2nd , chasing down 144 without loss.

Steve Appleyard took five for 15 for Freiston 2nd in Division Two as Belton Park 2nd were all out for 24 after Freiston had made 107 for five.

Results:

Premier Division: Sleaford 2nd 174 (Godby 80, Haslam 8-22), Woodhall Spa 2nd 136; Spalding 278-4 (Newton 103, Broomfield 70), Boston 2nd 118-8; Bourne 2nd 247-5, Freiston 225; Billingborough 103, Stamford Town 104-6; Skegness 207-9 (Brackley 75), Welby Cavaliers 123; Long Sutton v Grantham 2nd - cancelled.

Division One: Moulton Harrox 130-7, Baston 131-6; Graves Park 127, Belton Park 128-9 (Reynolds 71); Skegness 2nd 144-8, Market Deeping 2 nd 145-0.

Division Two: Freiston 2nd 107-5, Belton Park 2 nd 24 (Appleyard 5-15); Pinchbeck v Grantham 3rd - cancelled.