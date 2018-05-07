SOUTH LINCS AND BORDER LEAGUE: Round-up

Skegness lead the Premier Division of the South Lincolnshire & Border League with Spalding eight points behind but with a game in hand.

Both sides had a successful weekend, as did third placed Sleaford 2nd, Skegness bowling Bourne 2nd out for 66 and going on to win by eight wickets.

Josh Newton hit 51 for Spalding and Jonathan Miles 65 as their team notched up 216 runs before bowling out Billingborough for 45, Julian Wilson taking six for 25.

Sleaford beat Welby Cavaliers by eight wickets and Freiston moved into fourth place after an eight wicket win over Grantham 2 nd while Boston 2 nd beat Stamford Town by four wickets.

In Division One, Moulton Harrox hit 224 runs for the loss of only four wickets, Jack Barnett with 77 and Ansar Hussain 88 at Heckington who were all out for 75 and Timberland went down to Spalding 2nd by eight wickets.

But the closest game of the day was at Graves Park where Claypole could manage only 102 runs but managed to bowl their opponents out for 10 runs less, Joe Attewell returning the best bowling figures of the day with seven for 30.

Belton Park 2nd recorded the weekend’s highest score with Matt Cocks hitting 87 of their total of 255-4 against league newcomers Uffington who were bowled out 46.

And bowlers had the upper hand in the match between Freiston 2nd and Long Sutton 2nd , Will Naylor taking six for 24 as Freiston were dismissed for 87, then Tom Appleyard claiming five for 29 as Long Sutton were bowled out for 71.

The first two SLBL Cup games resulted in wins for Market Deeping 2nd, who beat Baston by nine wickets and Skegness 2 nd for whom Ashley Redgard hit an unbeaten 68 in their seven wicket victory over Boston 3rd .

Results:

Premier Division: Welby Cavaliers 89, Sleaford 2nd 91-2; Spalding 216 (Newton 51, Miles 65), Billingborough 45 (Wilson 6-25); Grantham 2nd 71, Freiston 72-2; Stamford Town 112, Boston 2 nd 113-6; Bourne 2 nd 66, Skegness 67-2; Long Sutton v Woodhall Spa 2nd– cancelled, waterlogged ground.

Division One: Moulton Harrox 224-4 (J. Barnett 77, Hussain 88), Heckington 75; Claypole 102, Graves Park 92 (J Attewell 7-30); Timberland 83, Spalding 2nd 86-2.

Division Two: Belton Park 2nd 255-4 (Cocks 87), Uffington 46; Billingborough conceded to Spalding 3rd.

SLBL Cup: Baston 122, Market Deeping 2nd 123-1; Boston 3rd 151-8, Skegness 2 nd 152-3 (Redgard 68no).