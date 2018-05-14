SOUTH LINCS AND BORDER LEAGUE: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds up this week’s news...

More than half of the South Lincs & Border League games were abandoned this week, but Premier Division leaders Skegness and Spalding both finished before the rain arrived, and both gained 20 points, against Billingborough and Welby Cavaliers respectively.

The only other game completed in this division saw Bourne 2nd pass Stamford Town’s total of 152 for the loss of six wickets.

Elsewhere, Freiston looked set for an interesting game against Woodhall Spa 2nd, having made 204 for eight.

Woodhall were 128 for one when rain stopped play.

And Long Sutton have yet to play a full game this season after being rained off against Boston 2nd.

Belton Park are top of Division One after a six wicket win over Timberland in which Daniel Reynolds hit 86 and Richard Cocks 54 not out.

Baston also completed their game, beating Skegness 2nd to go third while Market Deeping 2nd are second despite an abandoned match.

Claypole made 245 for nine, Matt Ragless and James King both making 60 and Nick Andrews taking a career best-eight for 46 for Deeping, who had reached 89 for two when rain stopped play.

James Wright made 126 out of a total of 263 for Long Sutton 2nd in Division Two and Ed Munson took six for 49 as Billingborough 2nd were bowled out for 122.

The two league newcomers, Uffington and Sleaford 3rd, met at Uffington who finished on 200 for nine with James Genever hitting 74.

Sleaford’s reply was going well, with India Freeman hitting 60 but on 108 rain put paid to further play.

Carl Andrews made 103 for Spalding 3rd, who scored 212 for four against Grantham 3rd, but once again the weather intervened.

Graves Park won through to the next round of the SLBL Cup, beating Pinchbeck thanks to 137 from Chris King and will now meet Long Sutton 2nd.

Results:

Premier Division: Billingborough 101, Skegness 105-6; Welby Cavaliers 71, Spalding 72-1; Stamford Town 152, Bourne 2 nd 153-6; Grantham 2 nd 148, Sleaford 2 nd 32-2 – match abandoned; Boston 2 nd 158 v Long Sutton – match abandoned; Freiston 204-8, Woodhall Spa 2nd 128-1 – match abandoned.

Division One: Skegness 2 nd 63 (Roffe 5-35), Baston 67-2; Timberland 162, Belton Park 163-4 (Reynolds 86, Cocks 54no); Claypole 245-9 (Ragless 60, King 60, N Andrews 8-46), Market Deeping 2 nd 89-2 – match abandoned; Heckington 150-7 v Spalding 2nd – match abandoned.

Division Two: Long Sutton 2nd 263 (J. Wright 126), Billingborough 2nd 122 Munson 6-49; Freiston 2nd 201-6 v Boston rd – match abandoned; Uffington 200-9 (Genever 74), Sleaford 3rd 108-0 (India Freeman 60no) – match abandoned; Spalding 3rd 212-4 (Gardner 69no, C. Andrews 103), Grantham 3rd 7-0 – match abandoned.