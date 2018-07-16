SOUTH LINCS AND BORDER LEAGUE: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds up this week’s SLBL action...

A maiden century in senior cricket for 16-year-old Jared Hackney of Grantham 3rd was the highlight of a South Lincolnshire &; Border League weekend that brought two more tons and consolidated Spalding’s lead at the top.

Spalding claimed a four-wicket win over Bourne 2nd after Jonathan Miles had hit 67 and Josh Newton 53, but for second-placed Sleaford 2nd there was defeat in a high-scoring game against close rivals Skegness.

Kurt Colyn scored 74 of Sleaford’s 229 for seven but Peter Houghton’s 71 and 61 from Reece Brant ensured Skegness romped home by six wickets.

This puts the seasiders just one point behind Sleaford but with only four points separating second and fifth the division is wide open.

Freiston stay fourth after beaten Stamford Town by 39 runs and Woodhall Spa are fifth after victory over Billingborough, Tom Dixon making a century for Woodhall.

Long Sutton recorded the highest total of the day, making 301 for six of which Chris Booth made 112 and Barry Stanway 92 before Welby were bowled out for 146.

Belton Park are building a substantial lead at the top of Division One with Market Deeping 2nd in second place.

Belton overcame Graves Park while Deeping saw off the challenge of third-place Baston.

Heckington made the division’s highest total of 248 which was too much for Claypole, who were out for 195.

As well as Hackney’s maiden ton, Grantham 3rd ’s game against Belton Park 2nd in Division Two proved to be the most exciting of the day.

Belton Park racked up 285 for nine with Steve Markham making 52 and David Blanchard 82.

Hackney then opened the batting for Grantham and with good support from the top order the runs mounted.

But as the end of innings got closer, the race for runs brought two run outs and at the end of 45 overs, Grantham were four runs short of Belton’s total with nine wickets down.

Pinchbeck lead the division after their victory over Sleaford 3rd with Boston 3rd in second place following their six-wicket win over Long Sutton 2nd .

Results:

Premier Division: Woodhall Spa 240-7 (Dixon 100), Billingborough 128 (Goodwin 53no); Sleaford 2nd 229-7 (Colyn 74), Skegness 231-4 (Houghton 71, Brant 61); Grantham 2nd 161-7, Boston 2nd 124; Bourne 2nd 183-7, Spalding 2nd 185-6 (Miles 67, Newton 53); Freiston 252-7 (Saeed 64), Stamford Town 213 (Brett Bennett 54no, Mian 5-30); Long Sutton 301-6 (Booth 112, Stanway 92), Welby 146).

Division One: Market Deeping 2 nd 185-2, Baston 113; Heckington 248 (Townsend 61, Harris 52), Claypole 195 (Lyon 68, Patel 5-34); Timberland 236 (Behan 64, Wall 69), Skegness 2nd 109; Spalding 2 nd 183, Moulton Harrox 131; Belton Park 221-4 (Brewin 77no), Graves Park 125 (Luto 66).

Division Two: Pinchbeck 200, Sleaford 3rd 92 (Langford 6-13); Long Sutton 2nd 112, Boston 3 rd 113-4; Belton Park 2nd 285-9 (Markham 52, Blanchard 82), Grantham