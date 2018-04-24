Spalding too strong for Boston 2nds

SLBL Premier

Spalding 278-4, Boston 2nds 118-8 - Spalding won by 160 runs.

Boston CC’s Second XI suffered a 160-run defeat to Spalding at the Mayflower on Saturday.

Former Boston player Josh Newton struck an unbeaten 103, while Joseph Broomfield added 70 to the away side’s impressive total.

Spalding’s innings ended on 278-4, with wickets taken by Dan Fox (2-41) and Wills Barker (2-53).

In reply, Boston’s Sam Holland (43) and Will Tetther (37) were the pick of the hosts’ batsmen.

Michael Troops added an unbeaten 12.

On Saturday Boston Seconds travel to Grantham, with the Thirds away at Long Suton in Division Two.

Lincoln Premier Division

Bracebridge Heath 145-9, Boston Sunday 146-4 - Boston won by six wickets.

Boston’s Sunday XI got their Lincoln League campaign off to a winning start with a six-wicket success against Bracebridge Heath.

Wills Barker (3-48) led the bowlers as the away side were restricted to 145-9.

Ben Troops (2-39), Ishan Jayarathna and Tim Bell also claimed victims, while Jonny Cheer and Mahir Yousuff added run outs.

The Mayflower men reached their winning total with six wickets spare.

An unbeaten 42 from Matthew Hood led the way, with further good knocks coming from Yousuff (31), Sam Holland (22) and Troops (16).

The Sunday Firsts host Sleaford this weekend.