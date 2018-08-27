Spirited Freiston LL beaten by league leaders Spalding

A spirited effort from Freiston, Leake and Leverton CC saw them fall 26 runs short against table-topping Spalding in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Freiston won the toss and elected to field first, and started well with Tommy Atkinson removing Broomfield for 5.

Manton and Newton did well in bowler-friendly conditions to add 43 for the second wicket.

Newton was caught in the deep for 17 by Richard Paul off the bowling of Zakir Gatta.

Miles scored 26 and he and Manton took the score past the hundred mark.

Spalding looked well placed at 101-2 but Freiston fought back well.

Taimur Mian bowled Miles before Ashok Kumar had Dring stumped.

Kumar had Garner bowled before Manton’s excellent innings was ended by Abdul Moeed.

Manton made a very important 59.

Kumar ended with four wickets as Freiston bowled Spalding out for 149.

In reply, Freiston lost Sunil Panjwani early for 4.

Paul and Moeed battled hard as the Spalding bowlers made the most of the helpful conditions.

The pair took the score on to 54 before Moeed was caught at mid-wicket for 17 to give Simpson his first wickets.

Paul made 27 before he was undone by Miles.

Freiston looked to push on to their target but began to lose regular wickets.

Saeed made 15 and Kumar 12 but both were caught.

Spalding’s catching was excellent throughout.

Taimur Mian and Tommy Atkinson added 29 and looked to be giving Freiston an outside chance of victory.

However, Mian was well caught by Manton for 22, and Atkinson was bowled by Broomfield for 11.

Freiston were all out for 123, with Rob Simpson picking up 6 wickets for Spalding.

Freiston LL Seconds face a double this weekend, hosting Uffington on Saturday and travelling to Sleafiord Thirds on Sunday (both 1pm).