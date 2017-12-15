Sport support could help you fulfil dreams

A bursary hoping to help sportsmen and women fulfil their potential wants to hear from you.

The Leg-Up Club will meet in January with the hope of offering their backing to an athlete, competitor, coach and maybe even a team which feels they could progress to the next level with a little additional help.

Nesta Baxter.

The group meet annually to offer a sum in the region of £2,000 to a sports cause - sometimes an individual, on other occasions more than one person - they feel could do with an additional boost.

Whether it is a new bike, boat or other piece of additional kit, perhaps a place on a coaching course or help with accommodation at an upcoming event you have qualified for, the Leg-Up Club would love to see why you think they could help you.

Kickboxer Nesta Baxter and modern pentathlete Will Swain were recipients of the bursary this year.

Previous successful applicants have been swimmer Conor Boyfield, clay target shooter Marcus Horry and archer Amy Gott.

The Leg-Up Club are a group of friends keen to help promote sporting talents in the area.

It is their intention that the cash will help make a difference to one or more sportsperson - who believes that the financial injection can help them take their ambitions to another level.

The Leg-Up Club come from a mixture of different sporting backgrounds, and they are open-minded as to which sport they are looking to support.

For a chance to be the recipient of the busary, you are asked to get in contact and explain why you feel you should receive a leg-up.

The group are appealing for anyone interested to get in contact.

To put yourself forward, or to nominate a sporting talent, email duncan.browne@jpress.co.uk, outlining details about the individual, their sporting discipline, age, and what the money would be put towards.

The closing date for entries is December 31.