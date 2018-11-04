Start date for dominoes league

The new season of action in the Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League is now only a week away.

The two-division competition will begin on Thursday and run through to mid-April 2019.

Full fixture lists, results books, competition/registration sheets and up-to-date rules (including regulations on start times) are being delivered this week to competing pubs and clubs.

First night fixtures: Premier Division - New Inn A v Black Bull (9pm), Flying Club v Wyberton SC B (9pm), SPC Cosmos v SPC Outlaws (9pm), SPC Colts v Arbor Club (9pm), Hammer & Pincers v Little Peacock (8.30pm), Eagle v Pilgrim Lounge (9.00pm); Division One - Fairfield Lounge A v Fairfield Lounge B (8.30pm), Golden Lion A v Golden Lion B (9pm), Wyberton SC A v Railway (9pm), Bull & Dog v New Inn B (9pm), Graves Park v Kings Head Freiston (8.30pm), Robin Hood v Pincushion (8.30pm).