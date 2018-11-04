Start date for dominoes league

The latest local sports news.
The latest local sports news.

The new season of action in the Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League is now only a week away.

The two-division competition will begin on Thursday and run through to mid-April 2019.

Full fixture lists, results books, competition/registration sheets and up-to-date rules (including regulations on start times) are being delivered this week to competing pubs and clubs.

First night fixtures: Premier Division - New Inn A v Black Bull (9pm), Flying Club v Wyberton SC B (9pm), SPC Cosmos v SPC Outlaws (9pm), SPC Colts v Arbor Club (9pm), Hammer & Pincers v Little Peacock (8.30pm), Eagle v Pilgrim Lounge (9.00pm); Division One - Fairfield Lounge A v Fairfield Lounge B (8.30pm), Golden Lion A v Golden Lion B (9pm), Wyberton SC A v Railway (9pm), Bull & Dog v New Inn B (9pm), Graves Park v Kings Head Freiston (8.30pm), Robin Hood v Pincushion (8.30pm).