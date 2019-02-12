Super seven for Fairfield

Hill & Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League
Results:
Arbor Club Premier Division: SPC Colts 5 New Inn A 4, Hammer & Pincers 5 Flying Club 4, Little Peacock 5 SPC Outlaws 4, Eagle 4 SPC Cosmos 5, Wyberton SC B 8 Pilgrim Lounge 1 Black Bull v Arbor Club - postponed.
Chris Cook Print Division One: Fairfield Lounge A 7 Railway 2, Robin Hood 4 Fairfield Lounge B 5, New Inn B 5 Golden Lion B 4, Golden Lion A 3 Kings Head Freiston 6, Bull & Dog 2 Pincushion 7, Wyberton SC A v Graves Park - postponed, Golden Lion A 6 Pincushion 3.