Superleague successes for Evolution team

Kickboxers Zac Baldry and John Chambers have both claimed category wins at the CIMAC Superleague.

The pictured duo, who fight for Boston’s Evolution Martial Arts, earned top spots after succeeding throughout the year’s meetings.

The Evolution team at Windsor.

The Evolution team travelled to Windsor to compete in the final Superleague Tournament of the year.

The team fought outstandingly with Zac Baldry, Jake Peppercorn (two), Chelsea Leggatt (two) and Talon Chambers all coming away with second places.

Mackenzie Warrant and John Chambers earned third-place finishes and Paige Stedman, Olivia Green, Teegan Aldis and Riley Brocklesby were all runner-ups.