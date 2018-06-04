‘Surreal’ success for the Mayflower men

Lincs ECB Premier

Boston 151, Alford 21 - Boston won by 130 runs.

Boston CC Firsts made it three wins in a row following Saturday’s comprehensive victory over Alford and District at the Mayflower.

With the overcast conditions and the high possibility of rain, the toss should have played an important part.

Boston skipper Tom Baxter lost the toss and Tom White, Alford’s captain, had no hesitation in opting to bowl first, hoping to maximise the bowler-friendly conditions.

“It was a toss that I felt would have played a crucial part in the outcome of the game,” Baxter reflected.

“After being put in to bat first, we knew that we had to perform better than we did last week.

“We had to bat our overs and get a competitive total.”

Tom Poole and Sam Holland opened for Boston but Holland was soon back in the pavilion after being dismissed by Nick Bennett after being caught behind by the impressive Sam Lempard.

Poole then followed after he skied the ball and was again caught by Lempard.

At 26-2, Boston were in need of a partnership to help re-build the innings and help them post a competitive total.

Jony Cheer and Ishan Jayaratne were on hand to do that before Jayaratne fell to Rikki Bovey; being bowled by the in-form left arm spinner.

Mahir Yousuff was bowled by Bovey and Michael Musson joined Cheer at 76-4.

A 60-run partnership followed before Musson was caught by debutant Antonio Garcia-Barker at the second attempt.

“That partnership was crucial,”Baxter added. “We needed a partnership to build the innings again.

“Muss did a great job and allowed Jonny to do what he does.”

From 134-4, Boston were soon at 139-8. Musson, Cheer, Luke Gilding and Scott Elleray soon dismissed by White, Bovey (two) and Bennett.

Boston managed to push the score to 151 before Tim Bell and Paul Deans were dismissed to leave Baxter not out at the other end with a team total of 151 all out from 44 overs.

“We did collapse again,” said Baxter.

“That has happened a few times this year. We need to bat our 50 overs more often.

“We need to be a bit better at stopping the bowling side getting on top.

“To lose four wickets for five runs is not something we should be doing.”

After the tea interval, Boston knew that early wickets were key.

Fifty-six balls later and Alford were all out for 21.

Jayaratne picked up the first wicket, bowling Michael Honman.

Elleray then jumped in on the act when he removed the vital wicket of Kiwi Bovey, adding Lempard and Lucas Kelly to leave Alford on 15-4.

Elleray and Jayaratne continued to test the Alford batsmen and, from 21-4, Alford were all out for 21 as Elleray (5-12) and Jayaratne (4-9) left Alford with the lowest-ever total in the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League.

“The ball was swinging around but everything seemed to go right,” added Baxter.

“At the halfway stage I was confident we had the bowling attack to win the game but I never expected this.

“To bowl a side out in less than 10 overs is something you are rarely ever involved in. It was quite surreal.”

Boston’s victory has seen them rise to fifth place in the table, only two points off third place.

Boston’s man of the match was awarded to Scott Elleray for his 5-12 from 4.2 overs, selected by Match Sponsors Thompson & Richardson Insurance Brokers.