Teams set for start of cricket season

Cricket teams from our area will be getting their 2019 campaigns underway this weekend.

After back-to-back promotions, Graves Park CC will begin life in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division on Saturday.

They hit the road to face Long Sutton, the contest beginning at 12.30pm.

Boston CC’s Third XI will also begin their 2019 campaign on Saturday.

The side will welcome Welby Cavaliers to the Mayflower for their South Lincs and Border League Division One contest, action underway from 1pm.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton will travel to Alford for a friendly fixture on Sunday (12.30pm).