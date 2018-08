Graves Park CC claimed a convincing 10-wicket win when they hosted Heckington on Saturday.

The visitors were dismissed for 42 with less than 17 overs bowled, no batsman reaching double figures.

Jack Ashton and Ryan Lawson claimed five wickets each, both conceding just 18 runs apiece.

In response Chris King (26) and Joseph Gilbert (16) saw the Park to victory.

Park, who are currently third in the South Lincs and Border League, travel to face second-bottom Timberlands on Saturday (1pm).