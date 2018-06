Golden Lion recorded an 8-1 success at the King’s Head in the latest round of the Boston Summer Dominoes League.

The Black Bull, Bull & Dog, Arbor Club and Hammer & Pincers also recorded successes.

Results: The Eagle 3 Black Bull 6, King’s Head 1 Golden Lion 8, Robin Hood 2 Bull & Dog 7, Railway 4 Arbor Club 5, Wyberton SSC 4 Hammer & Pincers 5.