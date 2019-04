SLBL Premier

Long Sutton 173, Graves Park 97 - Long Sutton won by 76 runs.

Graves Park CC began life in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division with a 76-run defeat at Long Sutton.

Following back-to-back promotions, the Kirton side met a tough opponent in their season opener.

They return to action on Saturday, away at Spalding Firsts.

The contest begins at 1pm.